WESTBROOK – Pamela Anne Brown, 48, died on May 28, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief illness. Born in Portland, Pam lived all of her life in Maine. She was a graduate of Bonnie Eagle High School and then moved to Westbrook where she spent many years living and working in the Greater Portland community. She was a hard worker and took great pride in her job at Pratt Abbott, even gaining recognition for her perfect attendance.Pam was predeceased by her parents, Betty (Brown) Gaudet and Floyd J. Brown Sr. She leaves behind three brothers, Floyd Brown Jr., wife Julie, John Brown, James Brown, wife Tawnya; a sister, Kathy Brown, and her stepfather, John Gaudet. Her large extended family and infinite friends will deeply miss her contagious laugh. Pam was an avid sports fan. As a season ticket holder for the Portland Seadogs, she rarely missed a game, eagerly participating in all on and off-season events at Hadlock Field. During the hockey season she could also be found at each Maine Mariners game. Pam was also a passionate New England Patriots fan, especially when Tom Brady was a team member. The family will hold a celebration of life at a future date. Please visit http://www.advantage Portland.com to sign Pam’s guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Gosnell MemorialHospice House11 Hunnewell RoadScarborough, ME 04074

