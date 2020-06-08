Breathe Strong Community Meditation
7 p.m. June 10. Free. On Facebook.
SKY at University of Southern Maine offers events to help people de-stress, and you’re invited to join in on a 40-minute online breathing and meditation session. You’ll learn to discover the power of your breath and how it can help you manage your mind and access a feeling of peace and calm. Sounds like something all of us could use right about now.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Fitness Room on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Street
Attend online breathing and meditation session on June 10
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 8
-
Business
Revamped emergency loan program remains a short-term fix
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Roots of civic unrest lie in poverty
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks: The ‘politics of fear’ returns