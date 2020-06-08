BATH — In the midst of weeks-long contract negotiations, Local S6 of the Machinists Union, the largest union at Bath Iron Works, announced Monday it is rejecting the company’s proposal to continue outsourcing jobs to subcontractors and is prepared to strike.

In a statement released Monday, union officials wrote BIW’s requests would “not only create a workforce of poorly paid subcontractors but also force more than 1,200 mechanics with over 30 years of service into early retirement, taking with them a vast amount of shipbuilding knowledge and expertise.”

“In the last four and a half years, this company has taken away contractual benefits and frozen pay increases while raking in massive public subsidies from the taxpayers,” wrote Chirs Wiers, president of Local S6, which represents 4,300 of the shipyard’s 6,700 employees. “Some of our members have gone 12 years without pay increases. Workers should not pay the price for poor management decisions.”

Union officials said BIW made similar demands for more freedom to hire subcontractors during its last contract negotiations five years ago, which the union yielded to because it could allow the shipyard to remain flexible while competing for shipbuilding contracts.

In 2015 BIW, a subsidiary of global aerospace and defense company General Dynamics, was focused on winning a $10.5 billion contract to build Coast Guard cutters. The shipyard warned losing out on the contract could lead to the elimination of 1,000 jobs.

Despite the allowance, union officials wrote the company “has somehow gone backward, falling further and further behind schedule.”

Prior to negotiations between the company and the union beginning on May 26, Wiers told a Times Record reporter the union is focused on negotiating annual wage increases for its members, but the shipyard’s primary concern is getting back on schedule amid a pandemic.

“If BIW doesn’t cease its union-busting tactics and come back to the table with a suitable offer, our membership will likely have no other option but to strike,” Weirs wrote. “The last thing we want is a strike, but we are prepared to do so if needed.”

The shipyard continues to tout the importance of getting its manufacturing schedule back on track, both to appease the Navy and to improve the chances of winning future contracts.

“In order to win new work, we need to complete the work we have on time,” BIW President Dirk Lesko wrote in a May 27 letter to employees posted on the company’s website. “We are not doing that today, which opens the door for our Navy customer to award work to other shipyards.”

Lesko told the Portland Press Herald the company is at least six months behind schedule. Production delays were a concern even before the coronavirus pandemic slowed work further, as many employees chose to stay home instead of risking exposure to the virus on the shipyard.

Contract negotiations are expected to last until Friday, June 12. Voting on the new contract will open at noon on Friday, June 19 and close at noon on Sunday, June 21, when the existing contract expires.

This story will be updated.

