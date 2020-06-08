Arrests

5/27 at 3:12 a.m. Alissa Dumond, 33, of Greely Road, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Greely Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from May 26-31.

Fire calls

5/29 at 2:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Winn and Range roads.

5/31 at 5:52 p.m. Fire call in Gray.

6/1 at 5:19 p.m. Outdoor equipment fire on Farwell Avenue.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from May 27 to June 2.

