Arrests
5/27 at 3:12 a.m. Alissa Dumond, 33, of Greely Road, was arrested by Officer Jake Lachance on Greely Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from May 26-31.
Fire calls
5/29 at 2:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Winn and Range roads.
5/31 at 5:52 p.m. Fire call in Gray.
6/1 at 5:19 p.m. Outdoor equipment fire on Farwell Avenue.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from May 27 to June 2.
