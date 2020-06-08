Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from May 29 to June 4.

Fire calls

5/29 at 5:59 p.m. Fire call on U.S. Route 1.

5/29 at 8:14 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Robinson Road.

5/29 at 10:38 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

5/30 at 10:54 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Allen Avenue Extension.

5/30 at 4 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

5/30 at 11:18 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Foreside Road.

5/31 at 12:21 p.m. Mulch fire on Richway Road.

5/31 at 3:12 p.m. Mulch fire on U.S. Route 1.

5/31 at 6:53 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Blueberry Lane.

6/2 at 12:51 p.m. Mulch fire at Bucknam Road and U.S. Route 1.

6/2 at 6:34 p.m. Vehicle fire on Gray Road.

6/3 at 7:06 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

6/4 at 3:22 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on English Lane.

6/4 at 6:07 p.m. Elevator emergency on Marion Way.

EMS

Falmouth emergency medical services responded to 30 call from May 29 to June 4.

