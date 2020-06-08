Several mainland fire departments responded to a fire inside the Peaks Island Post Office on Monday.

The fire was extinguished by early afternoon, WCSH-TV reported. The Portland Fire Department and several other departments responded to the fire.

The extent of the damage wasn’t immediately known.

Smoke was visible from Portland, which is 3 miles away. Peaks Island is part of the city of Portland and is home to about 850 people.

The post office is near the island’s ferry terminal and its small commercial area.

