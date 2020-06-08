Arrests

6/2 at 2:07 p.m. Joshua Costain, 32, of Benton, was arrested on Lower Main Street by Officer Thomas Gabbard on a warrant.

Summonses

6/4 at 8:26 a.m. Randall Vickerson, 42, of Vickerson Hill Road, was issued a summons at Litchfield and Vickerson Hill roads by Officer Heather Brown on a charge of allowing a dog to be at large.

Fire calls

6/1 at 6:07 p.m. Welfare check on Elm Street.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 12 call from June 1-7.

