GORHAM — Gorham High School students led a march last week in protest of the death of George Floyd last month in Minnesota.

The group of about 400, including parents, teachers and residents, gathered at the Gorham Municipal Center and marched through Gorham Village to the Gorham Public Safety Building and back again in a two-hour demonstration June 3.

A former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, who is white, faces murder charges in the death of Floyd, a black man. Floyd died after Chauvin held his knee on his neck for several minutes while he was in custody. Floyd’s death has triggered protests worldwide.

High school students organized the protest, according to Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn.

“They worked collaboratively with Gorham Police Department to ensure that this demonstration was peaceful, safe and productive,” Sanborn said in a press release.

“This event was a clear example of how communities can come together to shed light on

and address important issues in a manner that is safe for everyone involved,” he said.

Protesters, most of whom were dressed in black and wearng face coverings because of the coronavirus, chanted “Black Lives Matter,” and “George Floyd.” They followed a police cruiser, and three Gorham officers walked with them.

“We’re standing in solidarity,” said Detective Steve Rappold.

“Pray for peace,” said Sgt. Ted Hatch.

