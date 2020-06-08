I am writing to urge my neighbors in Yarmouth, Chebeague and Long Island to vote for Heather Abbott for the Democratic nomination for House District 47.
Heather is a committed, energetic and genuine leader whose priority is to represent all members of our community in Augusta. Heather listens and follows through. Her work on Yarmouth’s Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability is an encouraging preview of how fervently she will pursue sound environmental policy in Augusta.
Heather also serves the Yarmouth Schools as a volunteer, putting her in a vital position to observe and defend the hard work educators are doing for our kids, especially during this unprecedented global crisis. Heather’s volunteerism demonstrates her commitment to public health, community building, and creative problem solving.
Heather Abbott will serve District 47 as an energetic, honest, persistent and committed state representative. Please join me in voting for Heather in the July 14th election.
Jennifer Willard
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Revamped emergency loan program remains a short-term fix
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Roots of civic unrest lie in poverty
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks: The ‘politics of fear’ returns
-
Letters
Letter to the Editor: Former supporter won’t vote for Sen. Collins again
-
Food
Run and Eat: Ramona’s hoagie lives up to the hype
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.