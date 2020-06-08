I am writing to urge my neighbors in Yarmouth, Chebeague and Long Island to vote for Heather Abbott for the Democratic nomination for House District 47.

Heather is a committed, energetic and genuine leader whose priority is to represent all members of our community in Augusta. Heather listens and follows through. Her work on Yarmouth’s Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability is an encouraging preview of how fervently she will pursue sound environmental policy in Augusta.

Heather also serves the Yarmouth Schools as a volunteer, putting her in a vital position to observe and defend the hard work educators are doing for our kids, especially during this unprecedented global crisis. Heather’s volunteerism demonstrates her commitment to public health, community building, and creative problem solving.

Heather Abbott will serve District 47 as an energetic, honest, persistent and committed state representative. Please join me in voting for Heather in the July 14th election.

Jennifer Willard

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: