Regarding Susan Collins and her run to keep her Senate seat: I have deep respect for Sen. Collins. She has been a balanced and strong advocate for our state. I have voted for her until now, but I must change.

It’s a matter of numbers. We have to flip the Senate. There are 53 Republican senators, 45 Democratic senators, and 2 Independents.

If Sen. Collins succeeds with her run for the Senate, it helps to keep Mitch McConnell in power as the Senate President able to set the agenda, decide who will get voted into judgeships and other positions of power, and continue his nearly illegal partisan and divisive methods.

Peter Thoits

Gray

