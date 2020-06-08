We face the gravity of this virus. Around the globe, governments are challenged as citizens deal with crisis, confusion, tragedy, fear, the concerns of health and economic distress. Incredible helping ventures are reaching out to save people. Our Congress has developed legislative packages to get economic resources circulating widely in the U.S.

Also, the United States needs to respond as part of the world. Secretary General Antonio Guterrez of the United Nations has called for immediate global ceasefire and collaboration among nations to form the urgent responses needed in all areas of the world. We must take seriously his suggestion of cooperation to address economies and health care, as well as the benefit of a cease fire. This is a time to support some of our best global structures, and seventy nations have responded.

It is time that the United States joins in reply to Guterres’ call for global ceasefire. And for much stronger coordination in suppressing the disease. He seeks massive support to respond in mobilizing with intense solidarity and cooperation.

The United States must address the value of a cease-fire as well as to eliminate spending on military and weapons we do not need because they destroy everything. Our war budget is over $750 billion and nuclear weapons had $8 billion unspent but asked for 50 percent more than when Trump took office.

Any deployment of nuclear could destroy whatever the virus may leave behind.

Grace Braley

Portland

