Midcoast Literacy is moving its offices this month to a new location at 1100 Washington St. in Bath’s North End. After 10 years at Wing Farm Parkway in Bath, the regional literacy non-profit will move a mile-and-a-half to a newly renovated space in the back annex of Grace Episcopal Church at the corner of Washington and Edwards streets.

Parking for the new location is off Edwards Street. The move will be completed by the end of June, but the organization’s new offices will remain closed to the public until applicable restrictions put in place by the state for the COVID-19 pandemic are lifted.

“This summer is the right time for a move,” said Executive Director Don Lader, in a news release. “While we’ve been glad to rent space from Midcoast Maine Community Action for many years, the new location gives us a larger library area with more space for tutors and learners to meet with each other, windows in every room, and greater flexibility in use of meeting room space for trainings and gatherings.”

Midcoast Literacy has continued to operate and provide services by distance learning over the past three months while their offices have been closed to the public due to the pandemic.

“With the perseverance of amazing tutors, we’ve been able to keep more than half our learners progressing during social distancing,” said Lader. “A bigger worry has been the drop in donations due to the economic downturn. We hope opening this new space will energize donors from Bath and beyond to support literacy in our Midcoast region.”

Midcoast Literacy intends to open their offices to the public in some capacity by mid-July.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the new space, holding tutor trainings for new tutors, and hosting tutoring sessions,” said Lader, “but the safety of our staff, tutors, and learners comes first.”

In the meantime, adults interested in becoming tutors and people interested in signing up for free tutoring services for themselves or for their school-age children should call (207) 443-6384 or go to www.midcoastliteracy.org.

