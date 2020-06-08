June 8, 1864: The National Union Convention, held in Baltimore, nominates Republican Abraham Lincoln for a second term as president. Then, with Lincoln’s support, it rejects Vice President Hannibal Hamlin of Maine in favor of War Democrat Andrew Johnson of Tennessee as Lincoln’s running mate.

Lincoln wins re-election in November. Six weeks after his inauguration in 1865, he is assassinated. Johnson becomes president.

Hamlin was the first of a series of Maine Republicans to hold key federal posts in the second half of the 19th century. They hold the offices of secretary of state (twice), secretary of the treasury (twice), House of Representatives speaker (twice) and president pro-tempore of the Senate. Also, Augusta resident James G. Blaine is the Republican nominee for president in 1884. (Britannica.com, W)

June 8, 2016: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band perform a packed concert at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. It is the first Maine concert appearance by any former member of the Beatles.

The ex-Beatles drummer’s stage mates include performer, multi-instrumentalist and record producer Todd Rundgren; singer, keyboardist and Santana and Journey co-founder Greg Rolie; singer, guitarist, record producer and Toto co-founder Steve Lukather; and several other longtime musicians.

The Liverpool, England-born Starr was scheduled to perform a second Bangor concert on June 9, 2020, two months short of his 80th birthday, at the same venue. He was expected to appear alongside the Avett Brothers, who performed on the Bangor waterfront in 2013, but that show has since been canceled.

Related Read more moments in Maine history and stories about the bicentennial

Presented by:

Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: