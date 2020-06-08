A man wearing a blue medical mask and sunglasses walked into the Shaw’s Supermarket at the Westgate Shopping Center, 1364 Congress St., on Monday afternoon, threatened a cashier and made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt during the robbery, which was reported at 12:18 p.m., but the suspect was able to elude officers who used a police K-9 team to track him through a parking lot, onto Westland Avenue and back to Congress Street.
The robber was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, a dark-colored beanie cap with a white logo, sunglasses and a blue medical mask, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.
No weapon was shown, but the man kept his hand in a pocket while demanding cash and threatening the cashier.
Portland police are encouraging anyone who may have information that could lead to the apprehension of the robber to contact them at 874-8575.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors unclear
-
Sports
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology a good start, no more
-
Nation & World
Despite promised reforms, police still shoot and kill nearly 1,000 people a year
-
Local & State
Police seek man who robbed Shaw’s at Westgate in Portland
-
Local & State
Portland councilors to review police policies after protesters demand reforms
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.