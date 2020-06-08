A man wearing a blue medical mask and sunglasses walked into the Shaw’s Supermarket at the Westgate Shopping Center, 1364 Congress St., on Monday afternoon, threatened a cashier and made off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Portland police say this man robbed the Shaw’s Supermarket at Westgate Shopping Center on Monday. Photo courtesy of Portland Police Department

No one was hurt during the robbery, which was reported at 12:18 p.m., but the suspect was able to elude officers who used a police K-9 team to track him through a parking lot, onto Westland Avenue and back to Congress Street.

The robber was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white T-shirt, a dark-colored beanie cap with a white logo, sunglasses and a blue medical mask, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.

No weapon was shown, but the man kept his hand in a pocket while demanding cash and threatening the cashier.

Portland police are encouraging anyone who may have information that could lead to the apprehension of the robber to contact them at 874-8575.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
city of portland
Related Stories
Latest Articles