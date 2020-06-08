PORTLAND — Portland artists Ryan Adams, Jason McDonald and Mike Rich have memorialized George Floyd and other black people who have been killed by police officers with a large mural on the side of the Aura club on Center Street.

The mural includes the words “Again We Rise” along with the names of black individuals who have been killed by police officers over the years.

“Jason was the one who came up with the idea to paint something on Aura associated with the recent events,” Adams said. “Basically, we all feel as if it is a time for action. That takes many different forms for different people. Since we express ourselves visually, we took action using the skill set we have that allows us to paint quickly and at a large scale in order to get the message out.”

All three artists, Adams said, have previously highlighted social and political causes through their work.

“I personally hope that people see the mural and honor the people, and the countless others not listed, on the wall by recognizing how urgent it is to take action and make the necessary changes to end this cycle,” Adams said.

— Michael Kelley

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: