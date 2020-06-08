Arrests

5/31 at 7:02 p.m. Justin Adams, 37, of Portland, on Brighton Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

5/31 at 10:29 p.m. Rodney Allen Dixon, 51, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of violation of conditional release.

5/31 at 11:17 p.m. His Chou, 42, address unlisted, on Westbrook Street on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and two counts of violation of conditional release.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Rachel Bernstein, 34, address unlisted, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Scott C. Bracy, 31, of Cape Elizabeth, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Jean Claude N. Butera, 22, address unlisted, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Sebastian R. Demers, 29, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Deng Deng, 23, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Priscilla T. Dimitre, 29, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Brinaya L. Gibbs, address unlisted, of Saco, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Ian M. Gleason, 23, of South Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Debra-Jean Gordon, 26, of Scarborough, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Douglas Grant, 31, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Corey N. Holbrook, 25, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Michael G. Ingham, 21, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Katherine Jean Johnston, 31, of Whitneyville, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Paul D. Kabatznich, 36, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Elizabeth C. Kremer, age unlisted, 31, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Samuel A. Mehorter, 24, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Megan C. Reilly, 27, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Mary M. Tadsse, 23, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Louange Trahimbawe Ndayishimye, 20, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Payten Nicole Vincent, 20, address unlisted, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Joshua Welch, 42, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 2:47 a.m. Brooke M. Wentworth, 20, of Portland, location unlisted, on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/2 at 4:30 a.m. Anthony D. McAfee, 45, of Brockton, Massachusetts, on Franklin Street on a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

6/2 at 8:58 a.m. James R. Egan, 63, address unlisted, on Congress Street on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

6/2 at 11 a.m. Christopher Michael Allen Foster, 23, address unlisted, on Cutter Street on charges of criminal trespass and indecent conduct.

6/2 at 11:26 a.m. Fazil Itsinzi, 27, of Portland, on Vesper Street on three counts of criminal mischief and charges of receiving stolen property and violation of conditional release.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. Najma J, Abdullahi, 20, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. Seth Franklin Cooper, 24, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. Nicole S. Gagnon, 36, of Westbrook, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. Sinit Efrem Graziano, 31, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. David Walter Morse, 3o, of New York, New York, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. James J. Moschietti, 36, of Gray, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. Salim Mousier, 23, of Scarborough, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. Emilia Nadirov, 20, of Portland, on Middle Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. Tasha Tracy, 20, of Standish, on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 1:44 a.m. Michelle Ward, 29, of Portland on Middle Street on a charge of failure to disperse.

6/3 at 5:32 a.m. Michael Meteer, 38, of Nobleboro, on the Eastern Promenade on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

6/3 at 1:42 p.m. Joshua George Welch, 42, address unlisted, on Portland Street on a charge of public drinking.

6/3 at 7:01 p.m. Charles Davis, 50, of Portland, on Bramhall Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/3 at 7:26 p.m. John R. Cote, 37, of Buxton, on Congress Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/3 at 8:13 p.m. Delia J. Seavey, 36, of Portland, on Stevens Avenue on an outstanding warrant.

6/3 at 9:47 p.m. Gary Brooks, 56, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

6/3 at 10:37 p.m. Ronaldo Garcia, 20, of Portland, on Pearl Street on a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

6/3 at 10:56 p.m. Matthew Beam, 37, of Portland, on Hunt Street on a charge of assault.

6/4 at 6:40 p.m. Timothy Gaines, 39, of Portland, on Congress Street on an outstanding warrant.

6/4 at 9:13 p.m. Clifton V. Margle, 44, of Portland, at Munjoy South on charges of aggravated criminal trespass, assault, criminal restraint and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

6/4 at 9:15 p.m. Destiny Allyssa Marie Bailey, 22, of Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of assault.

6/4 at 9:15 p.m. Simon Lobojo, 28, of Portland 22, on Park Avenue on charges of violation of conditional release and assault.

6/5 at 12:26 a.m. Kenneth E. Flood, 50, of Portland, on Sherbrooke Street on a violation of conditional release and two outstanding warrants.

6/5 at 8:42 p.m. Amy Ruth Booth, 57, of Cumberland, on Prospect Street on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditional release.

6/6 at 4:03 a.m. Michelle Pierce, 49, of Biddeford, on Park Avenue on a charge of criminal trespass and two counts of violation of conditional release.

6/6 at 10:34 a.m. Ronald W. Stanley, 50, of South Portland, on Park Avenue on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs.

6/6 at 6:44 p.m. Elizabeth Weeks, 18, of Scarborough, on Washington Avenue on a charge of assault.

