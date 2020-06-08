PORTLAND — Portland Public Schools will hold drive-in graduation ceremonies Aug. 5-6 at Ocean Gateway.

Portland High School seniors will graduate at 6 p.m. Aug. 5. On Aug. 6, ceremonies will be held for Deering High School at 10 a.m. and Casco Bay High School at 6 p.m.

Graduates, required to wear masks, may bring one vehicle filled with friends and family members to the ceremony and will remain in the vehicle until it is their time to receive their diploma. Speeches and performances will be live.

Arrangements will be made for students whose families do not have access to a vehicle or have two-household families. Each school will be communicate further details, expectations and guidelines in advance of the ceremonies.

The ceremonies will be broadcast live by WMPG, the University of Southern Maine’s community radio station, located at 90.9 FM, and will be filmed and professionally photographed.

