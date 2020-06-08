PORTLAND — Hadlock Field may be closed as the 2020 Sea Dogs season continues to be indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean fans’ favorite ballpark food is not available.

Sea Dogs fans can order their favorite Sea Dog staples for both curbside pickup and delivery Monday through Friday through June 26. Menus items include sausage subs, hot dogs, hamburgers/cheeseburgers, fries, popcorn chicken, peanuts, Cracker Jack, Drumstick Sundae cone and Coca-Cola, Sprite and Dasani water. Shipyard, Lone Pine, Allagash and Geary’s beer is available only through curbside pickup.

The service is available for lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and for dinner between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Delivery is available throughout the greater Portland area. Fans picking up curbside should pull into the designated space and call to let staff know they are there for contactless pickup.

Merchandise is also available for curbside pickup.

Food orders can be made by calling 274-5353 or online www.milb.com/portland/ballpark/curbside.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: