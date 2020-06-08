“What Comes Next” staged reading livestream

7 p.m. June 11. Portland Stage Facebook page.

Portland Stage’s virtual Little Festival of the Unexpected continues on Thursday night with a staged reading by a cast of five of Jonathan Spector’s “What Comes Next,” followed by a discussion with the playwright and director Cait Robinson. The play looks at the distance between who we are and who were were among other lofty topics.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: