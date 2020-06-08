The 2020 Swing into Summer Open golf tournament, originally planned as a response to the postponement of the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour’s first stop in Maine, will be held as a virtual tournament across Maine and raise funds for the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

The inaugural Live + Work in Maine Open of the Korn Ferry Tour was postponed in April to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Live + Work in Maine Open mission is to drive community, charitable and economic impact,” said Brian Corcoran, founder of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, which is managing the tournament. “Via the 2020 Swing into Summer Open, we will come together virtually to support the health and well-being of children served by this great non-profit organization at a time when they need us most,”

The Korn Ferry Tour – the PGA Tour’s top developmental professional tour and the primary means for golfers to attain PGA Tour status – had a tournament scheduled for the Falmouth Country Club from June 8-14, with 156 players competing for a $600,000 total purse. The five-year contract for the event between the PGA Tour and Shamrock Sports will begin in 2021.

“In short, it was just the right decision,” said Corcoran said of the April postponement. ”This is in the overall best interest of the event and what it was intended to be, a true celebration of community.”

Now, there can still be a connection with the 2020 Swing into Summer Open. Individuals and teams can participate by registering at themaineopen.com and making a minimum $25 donation. Participants are encouraged to play a round at a Maine golf course, mini golf course, or even at home during the month of June and share their experience with friends, family, colleagues and community as well as post photos on social media using the hashtag #SwingintoSummer and tagging @themaineopen.

All funds raised will benefit the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. At the end of June, the top three fundraising teams and individuals will be honored during a virtual celebration and receive merchandise and tickets for the 2021 Live & Work in Maine Open.

