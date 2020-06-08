Murcielago

8 p.m. Friday. facebook.com/statetheatreportland

Turn the volume way up on your Friday night with a streaming show from Portland hard rock band Murcielago. They’ll be taking the stage at an empty State Theatre and cranking out tunes from their 2014 self-titled album along with their latest single, “The Highest Low,” released in January. Show them a little love by kicking in some dough when donation links are shared during the performance.

Josephine County

8 p.m. Friday. Josephine County Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Josephine County is the Portland-based traditional acoustic quartet that plays music drawn from Ireland, Appalachia, French Canada and beyond. During their show, you can expect to hear several tunes from their 2018 album “East to the West,” home to tunes like “Braw Sailin’ on the Sea,” “Down Where the Drunkards Roll” and “Johnny Lovely Johnny.” Along with all sorts of vocal harmonies, you’ll hear the sounds of fiddle, guitar, bouzouki, flutes, whistles and bodhrán as they play their traditional and original songs.

Sparxsea

3 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/sofasessionslive

Sparxsea is an enchanting indie folk-pop artist from Portland and you can hear her play a number of acoustic tunes during a livestream being presented by the U.K.-based Sofa Sessions. The afternoon performance will include her first single, “Little Wooden Boat,” off of forthcoming album “On the Sea,” and she’ll be joined by fellow musician Will Bradford from SeepeopleS.

