The Help Yourself Shelf in Wiscasset is the recipient of stamp out hunger funds generated at the Boothbay and Damariscotta Hannaford stores in June. Each special bag purchased will award $1 to the pantry to be used for purchasing supplies through Good Shepherd Food Bank and local stores.
The pantry is also looking for volunteers.
The pantry is located at St. Philip’s Church, 12 Hodge St. in Wiscasset. For more information about Help Yourself Shelf assistance or volunteering, call St. Philip’s at (207) 882-7184, leaving a name and contact number.
