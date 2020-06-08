WISCASSET — Wiscasset police still don’t know what caused last Wednesday’s head-on collision that killed a 71-year-old man.

Local police are waiting for an accident reconstruction report from the Maine State Police, and estimate the report will take a month to complete.

Thomas Sikes, 71, of Edgecomb, was traveling north on Route 1 when his vehicle collided head-on with another driven by Laughlynn Bragg, 26, of Wiscasset around 11 a.m. near the Wiscasset House of Pizza, according to previous reports.

Sikes died at the scene, according to police.

Bragg was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening before being transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Bragg’s condition was listed as fair the following day.

