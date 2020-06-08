Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 1-7.
Fire calls
6/1 at 1:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street.
6/3 at 12:45 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Main Street.
6/4 at 5:28 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Crows Nest Drive.
6/5 at 3:51 p.m. Department operations on Main Street.
6/5 at 4:15 p.m. Inspections on U.S. Route 1.
6/6 at 2:46 p.m. Lines down on Seaborne Drive.
6/7 at 4:11 p.m. Department operations on Main Street.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from June 1-7.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Democrats unveil police reform overhaul, kneel at Capitol
-
Sports
Sources: MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams
-
The Forecaster
Yarmouth Police Beat: June 1-7
-
American Journal
Westbrook grads go the distance
-
Sports
Trump questions whether NFL is giving players an OK for protests during anthem