Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 1-7.

Fire calls

6/1 at 1:40 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on McCartney Street.

6/3 at 12:45 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Main Street.

6/4 at 5:28 p.m. Unattended/unpermitted burn on Crows Nest Drive.

6/5 at 3:51 p.m. Department operations on Main Street.

6/5 at 4:15 p.m. Inspections on U.S. Route 1.

6/6 at 2:46 p.m. Lines down on Seaborne Drive.

6/7 at 4:11 p.m. Department operations on Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from June 1-7.

