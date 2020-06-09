Live reading with Si Ting Chen & Phuc Tran
1 p.m. June 11. RSVP here.
The Telling Room’s “The Living Room: A Live Reading Series” continues on Thursday afternoon with Telling Room Young Writers & Leaders author Si Ting Chen and her mentor, author Phuc Tran. During the live session, they will read selected works and speak about artistic inspiration, youth publishing and living as writers.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Library on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Sports Digest: 20-year ban handed down for equestrian rider in horse abuse case
-
Sports
Up to 35,000 fans expected to attend Super Rugby matches in New Zealand
-
Nation & World
Trump pushes conspiracy theory about 75-year-old protester Buffalo police shoved to ground
-
Business
Airbnb joins vacation-rental sites seeing surge in summer demand
-
Sports
Hotbeds of European soccer ready to resume in Italy, Spain and England