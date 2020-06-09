Live reading with Si Ting Chen & Phuc Tran

1 p.m. June 11. RSVP here.

The Telling Room’s “The Living Room: A Live Reading Series” continues on Thursday afternoon with Telling Room Young Writers & Leaders author Si Ting Chen and her mentor, author Phuc Tran. During the live session, they will read selected works and speak about artistic inspiration, youth publishing and living as writers.

Click here to see what else is happening in the Library on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: