A boy, George Alan Ward born to Samantha Lynn (Dluzak) and Andrew George Louis Ward on May 29, 2020 of Brunswick, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Robert & Sheila Dluzak of Clearwater, FL. Paternal Grandparents, Tracy & Timothy Moore of Litchfield, Maine. Great Grandparent, Mary Holman of Bowdoin, Maine. Sibling, Charlotte Ward.

A boy, Finley Theodore Reed born to Moriah Autumn Sargent and Kenneth Douglas Reed on May 29, 2020 of Bath, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Diane & James O’Hara of West Gardiner, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Deborah Bryan of Bowdoin, Maine and David Reed of Lisbon, Maine. Great Grandparent, Lorraine Gregg of West Gardiner, Maine. Sibling, Felix Douglas Reed.

A boy, Beau Robert Barter born to Cody Allen and Arielle Marie Barter on May 29, 2020 of Bristol, Maine. Sibling, Josie Barter.

A girl, Ellie Marie Windsand Small born to Derek Robert and Christina Marie Small on May 30, 2020 of Bowdoinham, Maine. Maternal grandparents, Dori and Carl Fellman of Starks, Maine. Paternal grandparents, Robert and Elaine Small of Durham, Maine. Great grandparents, Donna French of Illinois. Sibling, Lilly Ann Small of Bowdoinham, Maine.

