Missing out on summer travels and adventure? Join Michael Boardman for a trip to visit the wildlife of the north coast of Alaska.

For the past several months, York County Audubon has canceled its programs and workshops to help ensure everyone’s health and safety. The organization has announced that its first Zoom Online program (at no charge) on Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.

Boardman is a wildlife artist and member of the Maine Master Naturalist program. In spring of 2019, he was selected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to be the artist-in-residence at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. He was flown to the coastal plain of the Arctic Refuge in June to spend two weeks at the Canning River Bird Camp, assisting the ornithologists there study all the migrating birds breeding on the tundra.

In his presentation, Boardman will share his unique experience in an extreme environment, with plenty of artwork and stories about how the avian life of the Arctic Refuge connects us all to that endangered landscape.

He is known for his watercolor bird portraits and nature journal sketches. Numerous artist residencies have allowed him to connect art and science, including Acadia National Park, Hog Island Audubon Camp, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, and most recently Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska in June of 2019. He is also the owner and artist of Coyote Graphics, creating nature based garments from his artwork. For more information, visit www.coyotees.com.

Boardman will discuss his time in the Arctic Refuge, share stories and images, and answer questions. For more information on the program, visit yorkcountyaudubon.org.

Local volunteer receives state recognition

At the Maine Democratic Party’s annual state convention on May 31, held this year as a virtual event, Kennebunkport resident Tom McClain was honored for his volunteerism and contribution to the civic life of our community and state.

During the Democrats’ 2020 Rise and Organize Rally, McClain received the Vivian Powell Award, conferred in memory of the late Vivian Powell. According to Party Chair Kathleen Marra, “This award is passed on to a volunteer whose commitment to the grassroots, ‘in-the-trenches’ efforts of the party marks a significant contribution to the life of our political process, and through it the success of our state.”

McClain served as chair of the Democratic Committee of the Kennebunks and Arundel for many years before stepping down in March of this year. During his tenure in that post, he helped grow the group’s membership, served as a delegate to the state convention, supported the campaigns of numerous local and state officials, and was an active fundraiser for candidates as well as local charities.

“I first met Tom McClain in his driveway, when my wife and I dropped off a turkey for the food drive he coordinates every Thanksgiving,” said current Democratic Committee of the Kennebunks and Arundel Chair Dan Sayre. “As the years have rolled by, that’s still my enduring image of Tom – leading by doing and serving people in need. His model of political work has always been to focus on finding ways to deliver help to people who need it.”

The 2020 state convention was scheduled to be held in Bangor, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was replaced by the rally that was livestreamed online, and virtual elections were held prior to the event for national convention delegates and party officers. Rally speakers included numerous national and state party leaders and candidates.

