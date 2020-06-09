Friends of Feral Felines Photo Contest
$5 per entry, five for $20. Entry info on Facebook.
You have until Friday to submit your favorite feline photos to Friends of Feral Felines Main. All entry fees benefit FoFF and its mission to trap, neuter, foster and find barn homes for feral cats throughout southern and mid-Maine. Voting starts on June 14 and runs through June 27. Prizes will be handed out in several categories, including most photogenic, most colorful and most comical, among several others.
