As expected, the coronavirus pandemic was addressed in graduation remarks. Excerpts from the speeches made by Kennebunk High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian during Sunday’s socially distant commencement ceremony.

“… Along with a once-in-a-century pandemic comes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make a big change about how we view life; how we find our satisfaction; how we deal with the unexpected and unwanted challenges we’re bound to encounter as we take on whatever comes next, whether that be college, the military, the workforce, or something else entirely. So let’s make that change. Let’s remember this year. Let’s focus on our character and those few remarkable people we can always count on, and let’s live our happiest lives, wherever they may lead.”

– Ethan Eickmann, valedictorian

“… Things feel incomplete in a sense. We have worked all this time to have a vague conclusion with limited celebration. But we shouldn’t need a conclusion to know that our efforts over these past four years have been worthwhile. Every member of this class of 2020 will continue to strive on their own path, whatever that may be. Graduation is merely a checkpoint that shows our ability to adapt and conquer all sorts of obstacles. So while we may not be able to have the conventional ending we were expecting, we should still be proud of what we have learned and how we have grown.”

– Mia Banglmaier, salutatorian

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous