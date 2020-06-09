President Trump proposed the most significant federal prison reform bill in the United States in years, resulting in the release of several thousand black men who had been imprisoned under what are now considered draconian “three strikes” requirements passed by a Democrat administration and voted for by Joe Biden.
This prison reform legislation, promoted by our president, should be an example of justice for minorities. Instead, our president is targeted as a racist when he was the one who undid the Democrat injustice of draconian prison sentences for mostly black men involved with drug crimes.
He condemned the awful and tragic killing of George Floyd. After President Trump’s prison reform, it is senseless that he be attacked and targeted as a racist.
Tim Michalak
Cumberland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland-area police must think more boldly
-
Community News
Events
-
Community News
Military
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland protest photo shows whose right to assemble is valued
-
Community News
Briefs
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.