President Trump proposed the most significant federal prison reform bill in the United States in years, resulting in the release of several thousand black men who had been imprisoned under what are now considered draconian “three strikes” requirements passed by a Democrat administration and voted for by Joe Biden.

This prison reform legislation, promoted by our president, should be an example of justice for minorities. Instead, our president is targeted as a racist when he was the one who undid the Democrat injustice of draconian prison sentences for mostly black men involved with drug crimes.

He condemned the awful and tragic killing of George Floyd. After President Trump’s prison reform, it is senseless that he be attacked and targeted as a racist.

Tim Michalak

Cumberland

