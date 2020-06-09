Bath
Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.
Brunswick
Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.
Mon. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Wed. 6/17 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 6/17 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee
Wed. 6/17 7 p.m. Recreation Commission
Thur. 6/18 4:30 p.m. Sewer District
Thur. 6/18 6 p.m. Finance Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Topsham
For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
