Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Mon. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Wed. 6/17 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee

Wed. 6/17 6:15 p.m. Appointments Committee

Wed. 6/17 7 p.m. Recreation Commission

Thur. 6/18 4:30 p.m. Sewer District

Thur. 6/18 6 p.m. Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

