Bath

Most meetings are canceled; cityofbath.com will post information for Zoom meetings.

Brunswick

Meetings will continue unless otherwise noted on the town calendar at brunswickme.org. Check brunswickme.org/313/Brunswick-Cable-TV3 for which meetings will be televised or streamed online and check the town calendar for meetings that will include virtual access.

Mon.  6/15  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Wed.  6/17  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  6/17  6:15 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Wed.  6/17  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission

Thur.  6/18  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District

Thur.  6/18  6 p.m.  Finance Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for meeting updates and remote access information. Most meetings can be accessed remotely via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings can viewed at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Wed.  6/17  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Topsham

For the Board of Selectmen’s meeting schedule see topshammaine.com. Videos of past municipal meetings can be viewed at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

