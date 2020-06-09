A Portland man said he believes that a series of critical tweets about the Portland police department — and policing in general — led two officers to his front door step on Tuesday morning where they tried to serve him with a summons for criminal mischief.

But the police department says the issue has nothing to do with the social media posts, and say he is suspected of writing grafitti on city property, responding directly to MilNeil in a Twitter post of their own.

“(I don’t know) if this is related to my recent tweets but #portlandme police are at my home now and threatening my arrest, they say why,” MilNeil tweeted.

IDK if this is related to my recent tweets but #portlandme police are at my home now and threatening arrest, they won’t say why pic.twitter.com/Me2YXm5ohh — Christian Neal MilNeil (@c_milneil) June 9, 2020

In a brief interview, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said the damage was in the form of graffiti written on the two Bayside community policing substations. One substation is located on Portland Street across from the Preble Street Resource Center. The other is housed in a Portland Housing Authority building on East Oxford Street.

The City of Portland and the Police Department, through their official twitter account, posted publicly about the attempt to serve MilNeil, and retweeted his original message

“MilNeil refused service,” The city tweeted. “Case is being submitted to DA’s office, but @PolicePortland is hopeful he’ll contact them to accept service prior to DA review.”

Officers were there to serve him with a court summons for criminal mischief for damaged city property via graffiti. Milneil refused service. Case is being submitted to DA's office, but @PolicePortland is hopeful he'll contact them to accept service prior to DA review. #portlandme https://t.co/eLj5LXdfGr — City of Portland (@CityPortland) June 9, 2020

MilNeil is a data journalist who edits Streets Blog Mass, a transit-focused website based in Boston, and is a former data journalist at the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram. He also serves as a commissioner on Portland Public Housing Authority board, and is a frequent advocate for public housing and public transit-focused planning initiatives.

In an interview Tuesday, MilNeil denied committing any illegal acts or writing graffiti.

“No,” he said, laughing at the suggestion. “I did not do that. The East Bayside police station is in the Bayside anchor, it’s a building I’m very proud of.”

MilNeil and his wife, Jessica, said they believe the department is trying to intimidate them, and said the experience was a terrifying reminder of police power.

MilNeil said he attended two demonstrations last week, along with thousands of other people. One demonstration he attended alone, but was home in time for dinner. The other demonstration he attended with his wife and two small children, but the family could not stay long because their kids were uncomfortable in the heat.

