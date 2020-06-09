Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  6/10  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  Zoom

Wed.  6/10  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee  Zoom

Thur.  6/11  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Thur.  6/11  5:30 p.m.  Rental Housing Advisory Committee  Zoom

Mon.  6/15  5:30 p.m.  City Council  Zoom

Tues.  6/16  11:30 a.m.  Land Bank Commission  Zoom

Tues.  6/16  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  6/17  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

Wed.  6/17  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  6/17  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability & Transportation Committee

