Visit the City of Portland website at portlandmaine.gov for remote meeting information and cancellations. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 6/10 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee Zoom
Wed. 6/10 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee Zoom
Thur. 6/11 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Thur. 6/11 5:30 p.m. Rental Housing Advisory Committee Zoom
Mon. 6/15 5:30 p.m. City Council Zoom
Tues. 6/16 11:30 a.m. Land Bank Commission Zoom
Tues. 6/16 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 6/17 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Wed. 6/17 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 6/17 5:30 p.m. Sustainability & Transportation Committee
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Portland schools must commit to changes to dismantle inequalities
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Portland-area police must think more boldly
-
Community News
Events
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: June 10-17
-
Community News
Military