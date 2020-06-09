CUMBERLAND — The School Administrative District 51 Board of Directors on Monday unanimously adopted a $40.25 million budget for next year.

Also that evening, the Cumberland Town Council unanimously approved a $10.6 million fiscal year 2021 spending plan, a reduction from $10.8 million this year, largely in light of the economic pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school budget reflects a 4.85% hike over current spending. That percentage includes increases of 3.47% in SAD 51’s operating budget, 1.01% in debt service, and 0.37% to lease temporary space to install a modular building at the Mabel I. Wilson elementary school.

Cumberland’s overall tax rate could rise 50 cents (81 cents more from the school and 2 cents from Cumberland County, offset by a 33-cent decrease on the town side), adding $150 to the tax bill for a $300,000 home. That’s a 2.5% increase, with an average two-year tax impact of 1.25%.

North Yarmouth’s tax rate could rise 12 cents, or 0.75% – including 8 cents more from the school and 2.4 cents from the town – adding $36 to a $300,000 home’s tax bill.

The pandemic has caused the scheduled June 25 district budget meeting to be replaced with a remote public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at which the public will be informed on the warrant articles that the board signs. The budget then goes before a public vote at referendum July 14.

