Cape Elizabeth
Check the town website for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Visit capeelizabeth.com/services/arts_education/cetv/home.html for a calendar of televised meetings.
Mon. 6/15 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 6/16 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 6/17 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Thur. 6/18 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee
Thur. 6/18 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Thur. 6/18 7 p.m. Town Ordinance Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for cancellations and information on which meetings will include remote access. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed or streamed at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL. For more information on SCTV municipal programming, go to “View” then “Live Stream of Meeting” on the town website.
Tues. 6/16 8:15 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee
Tues. 6/16 4 p.m. Finance Committee
Wed. 6/17 6 p.m. Town Council
Thur. 6/18 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee
South Portland
Check southportland.org/our-city/city-calendar/ for updates and information on remote access to meetings via Zoom. Videos of past municipal meetings and links to live streams can be viewed at southportland.org/departments/spc-tv/.
Mon. 6/15 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 6/16 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 6/17 7:30 a.m. Bike-Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 6/17 6 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 6/17 6:30 p.m. Energy & Recycling Committee
Wed. 6/18 4 p.m. Middle School Building Committee
Wed. 6/18 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee
