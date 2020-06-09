Arrests

Destiny Chase, 23, on May 25 on a charge of refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

Donald Chase, 55, on May 25 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

James Carver, 49, on May 25 on a charge of domestic violence assault, assault on an officer, refusal to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, disorderly conduct and obstructing the report of a crime.

A juvenile, 17, on May 25 on a charge of assault and terrorizing.

Travis James Plummer, 29, of Cumberland Street, on May 25 on a warrant, on Brown Street.

Annette M. Stevens, 47, of North Street, on May 26 on a charge of disorderly conduct with offensive words or gestures and violating condition of release, on North Street.

Shane W. Randall, 56, of Bridge Street, on May 26 on a charge of robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Justine Rae-Anne Jordan-Carland, 23, of Portland, on May 27 on a charge of violating condition of release, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a warrant, on Saco Street.

Charles T. Meserve, 36, of Gorham, on May 27 on a warrant, on Hannaford Drive.

Steven R. Cote, 22, of Locust Street, on May 27 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Christopher S. Greenlaw, 27, of Haskell Street, on May 27 on a charge of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Main Street.

John L. Pettengill, 49, on May 28 on a charge of domestic violence assault with domestic violence priors.

Isaac Louis Martin, 24, of Biddeford, on May 29 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Main Street.

Samoth Sam, 44, of Scarborough, on May 30 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Cumberland Street.

Tyson Nyugen, 22, of Cumberland Street, on June 1 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Main Street.

William J. Porensky, 41, of Seavey Street, on June 1 on a charge of disorderly conduct and assault, on Seavey Street.

Christopher J. Bean, 50, on June 3 on a charge of disorderly conduct or fighting and violating condition of release, on the Riverwalk.

Zackory N. Gallant, 19, on June 4 on a charge of domestic violence assault and violating condition of release.

Michael Nappi, 37, of Tolman Street, on June 5 on a warrant, on Hannaford Drive.

Summonses

Fally D. Kasongo, 36, of Portland, on May 25 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), operating after license suspension and violating condition of release, on Forest Street.

John J. Donovan, 52, of Portland, on May 25 on a charge of operating without a license if resident more than 90 days, on Bridgton Road.

Meghan Danielle Morrow, 18, of Standish, on May 26 on a charge of minor transporting liquor and possession of marijuana, on Warren Avenue.

A juvenile, 14, on May 26 on a charge of minor having liquor on person, or Warren Avenue.

A juvenile, 16, on May 26 on a charge of a usable amount of marijuana by a juvenile.

A juvenile, 17, on May 26 on a charge of minor having liquor on person and failure to provide a correct name, address or date of birth.

A juvenile, 16, on May 27 on a charge of operating vehicle without a license and failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, on Bridgton Road.

Victoria L. Johnson, 53, of Saco, on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Brown Street.

Dillon Littel Smith, 24, of New Hampshire, on May 29 on a charge of violating condition of release, on Main Street.

Amanda Larissa Fenderson, 26, of Osaka Street, on May 29 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Main Street.

Amber N. Allen, 27, of Windham, on May 30 on a charge of operating with suspended registration, on Spring Street.

Tammy J. Powell, 46, of South Portland, on June 2 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked with priors, on Saco Street.

Herman J. Byram, 55, of Saco Street, on June 4 on a charge of indecent conduct, on Saco Street.

Krystal A. Livingston, 37, of Green Street, on June 5 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Bryant L. Feyler, 42, of Green Street, on June 5 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of condition of release, on Main Street.

Joshua R. Wickham, 43, of Saco Street, on June 6 on a charge of OUI (alcohol), on Saco Street.

Christopher L. Perry, 43, of High Street, on June 7 on three counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on High Street.

