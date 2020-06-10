About 250 people marched in Cape Elizabeth on Wednesday evening to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police violence against Americans of color.
The group, which was mostly teenagers and young adults, rallied at Cape Elizabeth High School and marched to the town’s police station.
Police blocked off a stretch of Route 77 to traffic to allow the protesters to march and lie in the street in memory of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after being pinned to the ground by a police officer for almost nine minutes.
The group chanted “Black Lives Matter,” “Hands up – don’t shoot” and other slogans as they marched.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Berwick police looking for local man missing since June 2
-
Sports
Truex gives new crew chief his first Cup Series win
-
Business
Federal Reserve predicts slow recovery with unemployment at 9.3% by end of 2020
-
Local & State
Obscure Portland police oversight committee queried about its role
-
Nation & World
Surviving in America’s Black Belt amid pandemic and job loss
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.