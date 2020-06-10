‘International Waters Inc’ staged reading
7:30 p.m. June 12. Facebook live.
Maine Playwrights Festival and Acorn Productions invite you to a Friday night staged reading of “International Waters Inc,” a new play-in-development by Brent Askari. The comedy tells the story of a young woman named Harris and the secrets she uncovers at her new workplace, based in the middle of the ocean.
