Arrests

6/4 at 7:40 p.m. David Chaney, 41, of Main Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer Michael Jones on Oak Grove Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/6 at 11 a.m. Matthew Tainter, 35, of Office Drive, was arrested by Sgt. Dan Couture on Office Drive on a charge of criminal mischief.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from June 2-7.

Fire calls

6/1 at 6:32 p.m. Water leak on Oak Grove Avenue.

6/1 at 6:51 p.m. Mulch fire on Middle Street.

6/2 at 1:09 p.m. Fire alarm on Chandler Drive.

6/4 at 8:31 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Leeman Highway.

6/4 at 8:59 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

6/4 at 5:06 p.m. Water main break at Bluff Road and Centre Street.

6/5 at 4:17 p.m. Vehicle fire on State Road.

6/6 at 1:37 p.m. Utility problem on State Road.

6/6 at 1:50 p.m. Flooding on Oak Grove Avenue.

6/6 at 1:58 p.m. Flooding on Washington Street.

6/6 at 2:05 p.m. Flooding on Stacey Street.

6/6 at 2:20 p.m. Flooded basement on Edgett Street.

6/7 at 12:03 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency services responded to 29 calls between June 1-7.

