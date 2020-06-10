Arrests

6/2 at 2:28 p.m. David Campbell, 38, of Floral Street, Bath, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Bath Road and charged with operating under the influence and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs.

6/5 at 6:07 p.m. Dustin Zubrod, 33, of Weymouth Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Justin Kittredge on Pleasant Street.

Summonses

6/1 at 6:49 p.m. David Hersom, 34, of Pownal Road, Freeport, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek at Union and Pleasant streets on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/2 at 6:59 a.m. Justine Lovig, 53, of Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on Gurnet Road on a charge of violating condition of release.

6/2 at 4:49 p.m. Alicia Hinkley, 28, of Leighton Road, Durham, was issued a summons by Officer Matthew Nicholson on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

6/3 at 11:37 a.m. Diane Rollins, 66, of McKeen Street, was issued a summons on McKeen Street, officer unlisted, on a charge of allowing a dog to cause a nuisance.

6/3 at 12:51 p.m. Peter Arnold, 60, of Boody Street, was issued a summons by Officer Heather Brown on Boody Street on a charge of allowing a dog to cause a nuisance.

6/3 at 10:33 p.m. Matthew Emery, 31, of Welch Street, Norridgewock, was issued a summons by Sgt. Edward Yurek on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/3 at 11:54 p.m. Jeffrey Crosman, 52, of Jac Lane, Lisbon, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier at River and Lamb Farm roads on a charge of violating condition of release.

6/4 at 7:36 p.m. Alexander Deane, 30, of Maine Street, was issued a summons by Officer Joshua Bernier on Pleasant Street on a charge of criminal speed.

6/5 at 4:15 p.m. Bethany Wright, 38, of Theodore Drive, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Primrose Lane on charges of criminal mischief and assault.

6/6 at 9:18 a.m. Stanley Gerzofsky, 75, of Federal Street, was issued a summons by Lt. Todd Ridlon at Federal and Mason streets on charges of allowing a dog to be at large and keeping a dangerous or nuisance dog.

6/6 at 6:32 p.m. Bronwynne Jones, 26, of Doughty Point Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on Tibbetts Drive on a charge of theft.

Fire calls

6/1 at 3:16 p.m. Alarm on Windy Ridge.

6/2 at 6:40 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Gurnet Road.

6/2 at 2:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Spring and Weymouth streets.

6/2 at 4:01 p.m. Outdoor fire on Ferry Road.

6/3 at 11:07 a.m. Alarm on Harpswell Road.

6/3 at 11:27 p.m. Alarm on Burbank Avenue.

6/4 at 11:06 a.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

6/4 at 1:25 p.m. Alarm on Scarponi Drive.

6/4 at 8:12 p.m. Alarm on Maine Street.

6/5 at 2:44 p.m. Alarm on Neptune Drive.

6/5 at 8:40 p.m. Alarm on College Street.

6/6 at 11:51 a.m. Alarm on Stone Street.

6/6 at 1:31 p.m. Alarm on Bath Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from June 1-7.

