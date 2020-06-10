Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 2-8.

Summonses

6/7 at 2:36 p.m. Joseph Tucce, 75, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of excessive speed.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to six fire calls from June 2-8.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from June 2-8.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: