Arrests
No arrests were reported from June 2-8.
Summonses
6/7 at 2:36 p.m. Joseph Tucce, 75, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Route 77 by Officer Darin Estes on a charge of excessive speed.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to six fire calls from June 2-8.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from June 2-8.
