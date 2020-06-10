This is the time to seriously examine the costs – financial and otherwise – to Maine taxpayers for investing in School Resource Officers (SROs). In this time of deficits and massive unemployment, the financial costs must be considered. As well as the opportunity costs of what are we not funding while we fund SROs? We must consider the costs to school culture, climate, and disciplinary patterns. We must consider the costs to individual children of having encounters with law enforcement while attending school as a place of learning.

The costs to tax payers for investing in school resource officers is high. Portland School District pays $130,000 to have two officers at Deering and Portland High Schools. There are at least 71 SROs in 49 school districts in Maine. While schools are looking at budget cuts nationwide, local districts are trying not to cut teachers. A recent report from the Cutler Institute on School Based Policing in Maine, recommends investing in holistic school safety by employing student support professionals at levels at least at the minimal professional recommendations (e.g. school counselors 1:250, social workers 1:250, psychologists 1:700, nurses 1:750).

Increased policing escalates and increases school discipline. Citizens can look up their local school district’s data on the national Office of Civil Rights public database and compare suspension and expulsion rates before and after SROs were instituted in your schools. When I was in grad school in New York City I visited the Julia Richmond School, a high school of over 2,000 students, on the upper east side that had had metal detectors at every door, SROs, terrible graduation and college attendance rates. They chose to reform the school by making several small schools (no more than 400 students) within the school, each with their own entry and exits, teachers who knew students by name and face and they eliminated the metal detectors and SROs. High school graduation rates and college attendance went up and discipline issues went down.

Our children, and adolescents especially, need positive relationships with adults and mentors who are helping them learn rather than adults attempting to control their behaviors. Educators must become self-aware and vigilant in our shift to social-emotional learning (SEL) and restorative justice practices that we don’t inculcate these models with our White dominant orientations, but rather understand how these models can transform our practices to truly honor the variety of cultures our students bring to the classroom.

Reducing policing in schools to invest in our teachers and student support professionals is something Mainers can do now to make a difference for our budgets, for all of our children, and to reduce long term costs of subsequent incarceration by addressing the school to prison pipeline.

Flynn Ross is Department Chair of Teacher Education and coordinator of the Extended Teacher Education Program (ETEP) at the University of Southern Maine. These views are her own as she is not authorized to represent the university or the University of Maine System

