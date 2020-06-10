On May 27, members of the Kennebunk and Kennebunkport communities, along with the Kennebunk Police Department and Kennebunk Fire Department, joined together in a parade to show support for our ailing father, Jim Pastorelli, a veteran of World War II. It truly was a humbling experience for us to witness so many people who participated in the event.

We would like to thank all those who took time out of the day in honoring our dad.

Unfortunately, Dad was not able to view the parade in person from the front yard. He was able to view it livestreamed from his hospital bed. Dad was truly surprised by the number of people who showed up. Throughout the parade he kept asking, “Why me?” We told him people wanted to honor him, but also to find some good in the difficult times we’ve been experiencing with COVID-19.

Our family would also like to acknowledge Dave Ferris and members of Webber-Lefebvre American Legion Post 74 for putting this all together. Since Dad’s arrival home, Dave has stopped by on a daily basis not to only chat with Dad, but to stand in honor with the American flag to raise Dad’s spirits. We are thankful for his friendship with Dad and also appreciate his visits.

Once again, thank you all for paying such a beautiful tribute to our father.

Rick, Jim, Bob and Tom Pastorelli

Kennebunk

