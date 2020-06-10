On May 27, members of the Kennebunk and Kennebunkport communities, along with the Kennebunk Police Department and Kennebunk Fire Department, joined together in a parade to show support for our ailing father, Jim Pastorelli, a veteran of World War II. It truly was a humbling experience for us to witness so many people who participated in the event.
We would like to thank all those who took time out of the day in honoring our dad.
Unfortunately, Dad was not able to view the parade in person from the front yard. He was able to view it livestreamed from his hospital bed. Dad was truly surprised by the number of people who showed up. Throughout the parade he kept asking, “Why me?” We told him people wanted to honor him, but also to find some good in the difficult times we’ve been experiencing with COVID-19.
Our family would also like to acknowledge Dave Ferris and members of Webber-Lefebvre American Legion Post 74 for putting this all together. Since Dad’s arrival home, Dave has stopped by on a daily basis not to only chat with Dad, but to stand in honor with the American flag to raise Dad’s spirits. We are thankful for his friendship with Dad and also appreciate his visits.
Once again, thank you all for paying such a beautiful tribute to our father.
Rick, Jim, Bob and Tom Pastorelli
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Buxton Notes: June 11
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: ’30 Days a Black Man’ offers insights into current challenges
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: White Mainers have a lot of work to do
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Support the Poor People’s Campaign; Sweet for Senate
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: June 10
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.