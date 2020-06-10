Support the Poor People’s Campaign

Amid all the divisive issues we face, do you think we need more of a moral center? Are you inspired by the work that Martin Luther King did to raise up basic civil rights, through inspiring speech and non-violent actions? If yes, I invite you to experience the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, led by a modern-day King, Rev. William Barber of North Carolina. This powerful orator is leading a national movement to create moral fusion coalitions, calling people from all faith traditions and people working on all issues to unite around the basic idea that the suffering of 140 million Americans who are poor or low wealth (43% of the US population!) is wrong, because everybody has a right to live. The campaign is lifting up the truth that intersecting systems – poverty, racism, the war economy, environmental degradation, and religious nationalism – are hurting too many of our people and our planet, and inviting everyone into a positive, spirit filled movement towards more justice. It invites the leadership and features the voices of those most impacted. I always find the events uplifting, as you’ll hear stories about people’s personal experiences, sense a spirit of inclusive love for all, and hear beautiful songs!

Best of all, there are many ways to participate in this campaign online, without the risk of physical gatherings! On Saturday, June 20 you can join this year’s big event – a Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington – online at 10 a.m. EST. RSVP at www.poorpeoplescampaign.org/june2020 to connect. You can find statewide events on Facebook at Poor Peoples Campaign Maine. And, as a community activist in the Brunswick/Bath area, I am organizing some zoom meetings for people from our area to discuss the campaign (on Sunday June 14 at noon and on Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.), and to debrief after the June 20 virtual march at noon. Email [email protected] if you’d like to join us to connect with others in this area interested in interfaith calls for a moral revival.

Mary O’Brien,

Brunswick

Sweet for Senate

I am voting for Betsy Sweet in our upcoming primary for U.S. Senate! Here is why.

Do you know of anyone who has had to put off getting healthcare until they reached the magic age of 65 and could get Medicare? Do you know anyone who has had to put off healthcare because they lost their job and along with it, their health insurance? Several years ago, my husband was gravely ill at the age of 58, lost his ability to keep his job and our health insurance. It was a very scary time for us in many ways. However, our story is happening to many all across this state right now!

In Maine, the coronavirus pandemic is hitting our economy hard. Our unemployment rate is estimated to hit 11.5 percent by this summer. All across the state, Mainers are coming to the same conclusion: the employer-based health insurance system is outdated, unfair and only serves to fill the pockets of profit making health insurance corporations. It’s time to provide healthcare for ALL Mainers unrelated to age and employment!

Betsy Sweet has been fighting to improve Mainers’ lives for more than 30 years. One of the best ways to improve the lives of millions, especially during a pandemic, is access to affordable healthcare for all, not just those who can afford it. Right now, Betsy Sweet is Maine’s leading candidate for U.S. Senate in favor of getting this done! Medicare for All is a policy supported by 69 percent of all Americans.

Not only do we have to focus on getting Susan Collins out of office, we need to replace her with someone who has a track record for fighting for us in Maine and helping Mainers get what they genuinely need and deserve. That person is Betsy Sweet. Be sure to vote in this July 14th primary. Get your ballot mailed to you now!

Wendy Flaschner,

Brunswick

