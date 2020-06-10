FALMOUTH – Eugene E. Fitzpatrick Sr., 89, a loving husband and father was called home to God on Friday June 5, 2020. Gene was born on February 13, 1931, in Somerville, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late Marion and James Fitzpatrick. He grew up in Watertown, Massachusetts and spent summers at his parent’s summer home in Scituate, Massachusetts. Gene was one of six children who was raised by his loving mother and his siblings. His father passed away when Gene was only four years old. He often talked about how wonderful his mother was and how each sibling had a special place in his heart and in his development. He loved his siblings dearly and stayed close to them and their families throughout his life. He was a true patriot who loved his country immensely. His brothers James, John and Paul fought valiantly in World War II and he was extremely proud of them. Inspired by his brothers, at age 13, he signed up to be a telegram delivery boy, biking at night to deliver messages between observation points. He often shared how he felt he was helping his brothers as he rode around on his new bike, in the dark. Gene was a “double eagle” graduating from Boston College High School in 1949 and Boston College in 1953. To pay for his education he drove a cab at night in Boston and studied during the day, sleeping when he could. Ten days after graduating from Boston College, he joined the Army and was sent to basic training at Camp Gordon in Georgia. In 1954, following boot camp in Fort Brag, North Carolina, he was promoted to Sargent with the detail Army Security Classified Communications. He was stationed in Kyoto, Japan where he intercepted Morse code signals from Russia, China and North Korea. He felt a deep passion for the military and returned home with the intention of reenlisting. Upon returning home, he met the love of his life and reassessed his interest in reenlisting.Gene met Rita Bolger in October of 1956, and they later married on October 18, 1958. While traveling to expand his career, he and Rita raised their three children Eugene Jr, David and Linda in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and eventually Maine. Gene began his career with Hormel Ham, Container Corporation of America, and then began a 43-year career with Bearings Specialty Co. Bearings Specialty Co. was owned by his eldest brother James Fitzpatrick, and Gene worked alongside James, and his other two brothers John and Paul. Working for Bearings Specialty Co. was one of Gene’s greatest honors. To work alongside his brothers, and eventually his sons and nephews was special and he treasured this. Gene always made a commitment to being involved in his community, and had many philanthropic interests. He served as the treasurer of the Cohasset Little League and Youth Hockey Association, was a board member of the Kwiniaska golf club in Vermont, and was a fundraising committee member to help build Saint Maximillian Kolbe parish in Scarborough, Maine. Gene was a generous supporter of numerous veteran organizations due to his pride for the military. He had a kind and generous heart, and was known to show up unexpectedly on door steps with turkeys, food, money, etc., to those he knew were in need. Gene’s biggest source of inspiration and pride came from his wife and three children. He was a devoted husband and father and always looked forward to planning the most enjoyable Christmas for his family. In the summer, he made a tradition of renting various camps to provide large gatherings and barbecues with his extended family. Being a dad and a husband was most important to Gene, and he was incredible at both.In his final months, Gene was shown a great deal of love with frequent visitors and callers. His daughter Linda was his guiding source of care until his final moments. Gene enjoyed nothing more than his sons telling stories, joking around, and checking in to share news about their daily lives. He was a devout man who had great faith and who reassured his children that he was grateful for and at peace with the long and rich life he had. The Fitzpatrick family is forever thankful to the staff at Foreside Harbor for their unwavering love and care. Gene always felt surrounded by a loving group of caregivers that felt like family. Recently, Gene became close with his incredible Beacon Hospice team, who provided steady, gentle support when he needed it most. The team informed his family that it was their honor to care for Gene, as he was more concerned about their well-being than his own. As one nurse told the family, “He was everyone’s dad.”Surviving are his three children; Eugene E. Fitzpatrick Jr. and his wife Maryellen of Wells, David B. Fitzpatrick and his wife Terri of Portland, Linda F. Whittum and her husband Jeffrey of Cumberland; and seven grandchildren, Matthew, Eugene III, Mollie, Marian Grace, Liam, Kathryn, and Connor.Eugene E. Fitzpatrick Sr. will be missed greatly by many. His life was a life well lived filled with faith, family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth, Maine. A celebration of Gene’s life will take place (tentatively) on June 5, 2021 at a location to be determined. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Gene’s online guest book. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Gene’s name to: The Cumberland Community Food Pantry290 Tuttle RoadCumberland, Maine

