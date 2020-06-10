PORTLAND – Sylvia Christine Bradley, 79, of Portland, Maine, passed away on June 4, 2020, at Maine Medical Center. She was born on April 4, 1941, in Westbrook the daughter of Elroy and Elsie (Driskoll) Hoyt. She attended local schools and worked at Mercy Hospital for many years making sure that the hospital was always in tip top shape for the patients that had to be there. She loved her job and working with so many different people. Some of the things that Sylvia loved going on walks and just sitting downstairs with her many friends; but mostly she loved to be with her family. Sylvia had just met up with her cousin Debbie after years of not seeing each other. Her good friend Linda used to makes dinners on Sundays with one doing one week then the other the following, always cherishing each others friendship.Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Chery Gould of Michigan, her granddaughter, Mandy, five great-grandchildren, Tommy Gilchrist Jr., Jonathon Gilchrist, Alex Gilchrist, Cody, and Chloe; and her sister, Carol, She was predeceased by her mom, dad, sister, nancy and a brother. At this time there will be no funeral services but you may offer your memories and condolence at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

