June 10, 2019: The Legislature approves a bill that strives to settle disputes between the state and Native American tribes over sustenance fishing rights.

The Senate votes 35-0 to approve the bill, which would designate dozens of Maine waterways as sustenance fishing areas. Those waterways, including several in northern and eastern Maine, would be subject to tighter water quality standards than others. Gov. Janet Mills signs the bill into law on June 21.

The measure is intended to improve tribal members’ health and to end legal battles with the tribes concerning river water quality.

Mills’ administration worked with representatives of the Maliseet, Micmac, Passamaquoddy and Penobscot tribes to draft the bill.

Maine Department of Environmental Protection officials testified that private companies and 19 municipal wastewater treatment plants that discharge into the waterways already are meeting the standards, so the bill should not affect them.

