Scarborough native takes command of naval combat ship

Capt. Jack Fay, who is a Scarborough native, relieved Capt. Matthew McGonigle as commander of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One during a change of command ceremony at Naval Base San Diego on May 29.

“The capability, flexibility and lethality that LCS provides to fleet commanders by the crews is amazing,” Fay said. “I’m excited at the opportunity to work with the team as we continue to move LCS forward.”

Fay’s previous sea duty assignments include electronic warfare officer and communications officer aboard USS David R Ray, fire control officer aboard USS Arleigh Burke, operations officer aboard USS Fitzgerald and USS Bunker Hill, executive officer and later commanding officer aboard USS Howard, and commanding officer aboard USS Fitzgerald.

Additionally, he served on the chief of naval operations staff as requirements officer for harpoon, naval guns and ammunition, and at North Atlantic Treaty Organization Maritime Command Naples as staff officer for theater missile defense, maritime strike warfare planner and maritime operations.

LCS vessels are highly versatile, mission-focused surface combatants designed to respond with surface engagement, mine hunting and sonar technology.

Recognition

Kelly St. Onge, senior account manager at Clark Insurance, has been honored with the Award of Excellence designation from Safeco Insurance Company. The award, which is designed to recognize the most committed agents, is given to very few. St. Onge was selected because of her superior underwriting skills and her strong commitment and dedication to both Clark Insurance and Safeco. In related news, Chubb has bestowed its Cornerstone designation on Clark Insurance’s personal insurance division. Of approximately 3,600 U.S. personal insurance agencies that work with Chubb Personal Risk Services, less than 7% have earned the Cornerstone designation.

Granted

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, announced that the Appalachian Mountain Club will receive a grant of $1 million from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to conserve 16,311 acres around the Gulf of Maine and protect over 100 migratory bird species. Appalachian Mountain Club will also receive $3 million in matching funds.

Portland Community Health Center has been awarded just less than $246,000 from the Federal Communications Commission to support telehealth services for COVID-19 treatment. The Center will use the funds for computers, tablets, diagnostic equipment, mobile hotspots and other equipment to monitor and provide care for patients in isolation who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Falmouth Lions Club recently donated $1,000 to the Falmouth Food Pantry to help out during the pandemic.

The Greater Portland Transit District will receive $4 million to mitigate financial losses for the public transit system due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Portland Downtown hires new executive director

The Portland Downtown Board of Directors announced Cary Tyson is the incoming executive director of Portland Downtown, effective June 9.

He replaces Casey Gilbert, who led the organization since 2015.

Tyson brings a wide-ranging background in downtown revitalization, public service, community development and partnership building to the role. Since 2017, he has served as the director of economic and community development for the Kennebec Valley Council of Governments. Before moving to Maine, he worked in Washington state and for Main Street Arkansas.

“His background in downtown management, economic development and urban placemaking will be a great asset to our organization and to the downtown community we serve,” board Chairman David Packard said.

Tyson says he is looking forward to the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

“Portland Downtown’s mission is more important now than ever,” Tyson said. “I look forward to working with our staff, board, business and property owners, and nonprofit partners to ensure that our community – even in the midst of great uncertainty – remains vital and vibrant. I am thrilled to be a part of an organization that has, and always will, create positive change.”

