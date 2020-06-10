Arrests

6/1 at 4:56 p.m. Joshua Michael Stockson, 42, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Det. Garret Strout on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) with one prior.

6/2 at 9:21 p.m. Jesse Noiles Gardner, 28, of Scarborough, was arrested on Pine Oak Drive by Det. Eric Greenleaf on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/3 at 12:16 p.m. James Prescott III, 27, of Brunswick, was arrested at U.S. Route 1 and Old Blue Point Road by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property, violating conditions of release and unlawful possession of drugs.

6/6 at 10:02 p.m. Kayla Keith, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on a warrant and on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/3 at 11:37 p.m. Jesse Noiles Gardner, 28, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Pine Oak Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/7 at 5:18 p.m. Anna Jane Doody, 37, of Durham, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/7 at 8:57 p.m. Michael Masterman Jr., 34, of Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Donald Laflin on a charge of driving without a license.

Fire calls

6/1 at 10:53 a.m. Assist South Portland.

6/1 at 11:19 a.m. Mulch fire on Gallery Boulevard.

6/1 at 1:57 p.m. Mulch fire on Gallery Boulevard.

6/1 at 8:42 p.m. Fire alarm on East Grand Avenue.

6/2 at 2:52 p.m. Mulch fire on Payne Road.

6/2 at 3:51 p.m. Assist South Portland.

6/3 at 11:04 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/3 at 2:10 p.m. Fire alarm on East Grand Avenue.

6/3 at 5:47 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/3 at 6:48 p.m. Assist Buxton.

6/3 at 7:05 p.m. Assist Westbrook.

6/3 at 8:06 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/4 at 12:41 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/4 at 5:46 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/4 at 5:57 p.m. Odor investigation on Gorham Road.

6/5 at 1:30 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Maple Avenue.

6/5 at 3:17 a.m. Odor investigation on West Grand Avenue.

6/5 at 7:53 a.m. Fire alarm on Milliken Street.

6/5 at 12:17 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/5 at 4:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Ninth Street.

6/5 at 11:26 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Horseshoe Drive.

6/6 at 1:28 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/6 at 8:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Heath Street.

6/6 at 9:14 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/6 at 3:59 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/6 at 8:57 p.m. Odor investigation on Broadturn Road.

6/6 at 10:27 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/7 at 12:55 a.m. Odor investigation on MacIntosh Lane.

6/7 at 2:46 a.m. Odor investigation at Highland Avenue and Bornheimer Place.

6/7 at 11:58 a.m. Assist Gorham.

6/7 at 1:46 p.m. Assist Gorham.

6/7 at 2:51 p.m. Check controlled burn on Greystone Drive.

6/7 at 3:40 p.m. Odor investigation on Greystone Drive.

6/7 at 4:32 p.m. Wire down on Saco Avenue.

6/7 at 6:39 p.m. Fire alarm on Winslow Homer Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 66 calls from June 1-7.

