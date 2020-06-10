Arrests
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from June 2-7.
Fire calls
6/1 at 10:12 a.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
6/2 at 3:56 p.m. Mutual aid to Lisbon.
6/3 at 6:31 p.m. Agency assist on Topsham Fair Mall Road.
6/3 at 6:41 p.m. Fire alarm on Chamberlain Place.
6/4 at 1:48 p.m. Fire alarm on Canam Drive.
6/4 at 7:36 p.m. Illegal burn on Lewiston Road.
6/6 at 1:36 p.m. Utility problem on Mallett Drive.
6/6 at 2:12 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Lewiston Road.
6/6 at 6:50 p.m. Sick person on Meadow Cross Road.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from June 1-8.
